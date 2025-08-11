Cowboys star enjoys internet's roast of Joe Milton's non-stop fastball
There is no denying Joe Milton III's arm talent. The Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback has one of the strongest arms in the entire NFL, and it was fully on display during the team's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Week One.
Unfortunately, Milton knows his arm strength and tends to go all gas, no brakes. As Brian Schottenheimer said after the preseason opener, "There's times that you got to kind of throw a little bit of a change up."
Milton sailed the ball over the heads of wide open receivers on several occasions, which led to social media doing what it does best and launching an all-out roast session.
MORE: Joe Milton gets important vote of confidence after struggles in Cowboys debut
Several memes were joking about Milton's misfirings, and Cowboys defensive back Juanyeh Thomas was enjoying the show. He reposted one of the tweets about Milton's fastball and shared his reaction with a classic Michael Jordan meme.
Jokes are always more fun when you're in on them, so hopefully Milton was enjoying some of the commentary as well.
After the game, Milton came out with a brutally honest assessment of his own performance and acknowledged what he needs to work on.
MORE: Cowboys' Joe Milton named among biggest losers of NFL Preseason Week 1
That's what you want to see from a player who is being given a big opportunity to get extended playing time throughout the season.
The Cowboys believe in Milton's talent, so let's see if he can put everything together.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster projection after Week 1 of NFL preseason
3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason opener vs Rams
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction before Cowboys' preseason stumble
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie