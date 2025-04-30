Cowboys star TE, looking for bounceback year, reinvents approach to NFL season
After failing to select a wide receiver during NFL Draft weekend, the Dallas Cowboys are in dire need of a breakout season from one of their current pass catchers.
Given the current roster, former Pro Bowler Jake Ferguson stands out as the Cowboys' second-best receiving option.
Ferguson was determined to take the next step in 2024, but his season was ultimately derailed by injuries.
In an interview with DallasCowboys.com's Patrik Walker, Ferguson shared his plan for the most pivotal season of his career, as well as his newly formed relationship with head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Walker asked Ferguson about his plan heading into what is often considered the most pivotal season of a player's career — his contract year.
"Yeah, I think it's almost like every other year, maybe a little bit more, but I know what it takes," Ferguson said.
"I was [in the] Pro Bowl one year and, last year, not the year that I wanted to have. Just going through, going back and reassessing myself after this season, just knowing what it's gonna take. I'm cutting out some of the bad things in my life —whether it be food, whatever it may be — and I am really locking in with Dak and making sure I'm keying on all the offensive keys with the new coaching staff."
Ferguson is looking to get back to his Pro Bowl self and is completely buying into his new relationship with his new head coach.
"You can tell he loves the game of football and he loves the guys he coaches," said Ferguson. "To me, that's something I can easily buy into. Personally, I'm just really excited and I'm happy as h-e-double hockey sticks to go in there every single day."
Ferguson is taking the right approach by building strong relationships with coaches and teammates while focusing on his health.
With his talent and determination, he’s bound to come into his own in 2025.
