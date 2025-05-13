Cowboys star named top cornerback in 2026 NFL free agency
DaRon Bland had a strong showing during his 2022 rookie campaign, intercepting five passes. As impressive as he was, no one was prepared for what Bland was about to do for the Dallas Cowboys the following year.
Bland became a superstar in his second season, recording nine interceptions while returning five of them for touchdowns. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to follow that up with another strong performance in 2024.
A foot injury limited Bland to just seven games. He finished without an interception for the first time in his career and struggled in coverage.
That has him entering a critical season as Bland is in the final year of his rookie contract. He can break the bank if he returns to form and PFF seems to believe that will happen, calling him the top cornerback free agent in 2026.
Dallas will have to decide if they want to extend Bland before he hits the open market, which won’t be an easy decision.
Not only will they be limited in cap space — assuming they finally extend Micah Parsons— but they’re already paying Trevon Diggs on a premium contract. Of course, the front office surprised everyone when they extended Osa Odighizuwa this offseason, so perhaps they find a way to keep Bland as well.
While it’s hard to predict what the front office will do, we know for sure Bland is getting paid next year. The only question is who will pay him?
