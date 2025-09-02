Cowboys Country

Cowboys starting RB shares workload expectations after missing preseason

One Dallas Cowboys running back is still uncertain what his workload will be during the team's season opener on Thursday.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams goes through a drill during practice.
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams goes through a drill during practice. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

In two days, the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in their first game of the regular season and the first game of the NFL season.

This game didn't need any extra fire. Two teams that already hate each other is enough fire to bring in viewers. However, the Cowboys having a chance to play spoiler during the Eagles' Super Bowl celebration takes things to the next level.

There are plenty of storylines to follow heading into the game. One being what the Cowboys' running game will look like.

MORE: NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Where do Cowboys land following shocking trade?

Running back Javonte Williams earned the starting spot during training camp, yet he did not get any action during the preseason.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hands the ball off to running back Javonte Williams during training camp
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hands the ball off to running back Javonte Williams during training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When speaking with Jon Machota of The Athletic, Williams revealed he was surprised by not getting any preseason reps.

MORE: NFC East Power Rankings: Where do Cowboys rank entering 2025 season?

"It kinda caught me by surprise. I didn't expect it, but whatever the coaches do, I respect it," he said.

"They know I'm going to go out there and give it my all whenever my number is called, so it was cool. It just shows the confidence and trust that they have in me. I just got to repay them for it."

Williams appreciates the confidence the coaching staff has in him, but his comments make you wonder if he wanted to get a feel of the game during preseason. No matter now, time to show up on the big stage.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 1 injury report: Full list of injuries for Monday

Cowboys' 2025 NFL strength of schedule presents brutal challenge for season

Philadelphia Eagles to 'steamroll' Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, NFL betting analyst says

Jerry Jones explains why Dallas Cowboys have never hired a real GM

Micah Parsons' back issue diagnosed after clean Cowboys MRI before trade

PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News