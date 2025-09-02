Cowboys starting RB shares workload expectations after missing preseason
In two days, the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in their first game of the regular season and the first game of the NFL season.
This game didn't need any extra fire. Two teams that already hate each other is enough fire to bring in viewers. However, the Cowboys having a chance to play spoiler during the Eagles' Super Bowl celebration takes things to the next level.
There are plenty of storylines to follow heading into the game. One being what the Cowboys' running game will look like.
Running back Javonte Williams earned the starting spot during training camp, yet he did not get any action during the preseason.
When speaking with Jon Machota of The Athletic, Williams revealed he was surprised by not getting any preseason reps.
"It kinda caught me by surprise. I didn't expect it, but whatever the coaches do, I respect it," he said.
"They know I'm going to go out there and give it my all whenever my number is called, so it was cool. It just shows the confidence and trust that they have in me. I just got to repay them for it."
Williams appreciates the confidence the coaching staff has in him, but his comments make you wonder if he wanted to get a feel of the game during preseason. No matter now, time to show up on the big stage.
