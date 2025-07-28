Jerry Jones takes subtle jab at Micah Parsons for skipping practice
One week into their 2025 training camp, and the Dallas Cowboys are still without star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who is seeking a contract extension.
Parsons stated back tightness has kept him sidelined, but speculation grows that he’s trying to force Jerry Jones to act. From the way Jones responded to Parsons being absent, it doesn’t sound as though that’s going to work.
Jones, who heard chants of “Pay Micah” this week in Oxnard was asked about his star player. While he said he’s one of their most talented players ever, Jones added that Parsons is already getting paid.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys injury report following first week of training camp
“He’s getting paid. He gets about 20-some million right now," Jones said. "And that’s a pretty easy $20 million standing there watching practice out there at the same time.”
Jones also stated that Parsons sitting out keeps him from risking an injury, which is a similar approach he used with CeeDee Lamb during negotiations in 2024. While Lamb actually held out, Jones said he felt no urgency since Lamb wouldn’t participate in the preseason anyway.
Lamb recently spoke on the entire situation and said it’s not fun “playing this media game” with Jones.
MORE: Micah Parsons, Cowboys' roster builder have lengthy meeting amid contract dispute
Despite the continued backlash from, and frustration voiced by the players, Jones seems intent on operating the same way with Parsons as he did with Lamb.
So buckle up Cowboys fans, we’re just getting started.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Cowboys' first padded practice of 2025
Former NFL draft bust begins redemption arc in Cowboys' first training camp practice in pads
Brian Schottenheimer raves about talent, 'professionalism' of Cowboys' rookie
All-UFL standout gets first-team reps after shining at Cowboys camp
CeeDee Lamb, Joe Milton taunt Cowboys CB after blown coverage in first padded practice
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie