Cowboys' prized rookie set to make preseason debut vs. Ravens
The Dallas Cowboys are heading home for their second game of the 2025 NFL preseason as the team welcomes the Baltimore Ravens to AT&T Stadium this Saturday.
Another preseason game means another chance for players on the outs of making the roster to make a great impression.
It's also reportedly going to be the first game action of one of the Cowboys' most prized rookies from the 2025 NFL draft class.
Jon Machota of The Athletic is reporting that 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker will make his preseason debut this Saturday.
Booker is joining a very young offensive line in Dallas, with hopes of being the great protector for quarterback Dak Prescott.
Prescott will be absent from the team's game against the Ravens, as Machota also reports that Joe Milton is getting the starting spot once again.
Milton's first start of the preseason could be described as forgettable. Now, the former New England Patriots quarterback will have a chance to right those wrongs from last week.
Giving Booker the time to get some reps in during the preseason is the right move by the Cowboys. Booker is currently listed as the starting right guard in the latest unofficial depth chart. However, nothing is better practice than getting actual game action. The Booker era is upon us.
