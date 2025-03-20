Cowboys could reunite with familiar face in search for Prescott backup
The Dallas Cowboys need to find a new backup quarterback for Dak Prescott, following Cooper Rush's departure from Dallas to the Baltimore Ravens during the first week of NFL free agency.
Outside of Prescott, the only quarterback on the roster is Will Grier.
As the team searches for a new primary backup, there will be options in the NFL Draft but another possibility is reuniting with a familiar face.
According to ESPN's Todd Archer, you cannot rule out a Trey Lance return. Lance started the 2024 regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders.
"Their search for Dak Prescott's backup could lead them back to Trey Lance with Cooper Rush gone, but they also have Will Grier on the roster," Archer wrote. "They hope to add a quarterback in the draft, too."
In his lone start in Dallas, Lance threw for 244 yards and rushed for 26 in an underwhelming effort.
While Lance didn't show much, the Cowboys did use a fourth-round pick to acquire Lance from the San Francisco 49ers, so maybe they will kick the tires on the Lance experiment one more time to get something in return.
Things haven't worked out for Lance in the NFL so far, but when you are a top-five pick there will be a handful of chances. It looks like another opportunity in Dallas could be coming his way.
