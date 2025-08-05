Dallas Cowboys training camp battles: Running back heating up
Dallas Cowboys training camp is starting to heat up. Soon, cuts will be taking place to trim the roster down to 53.
There are plenty of position battles that could take top billing, but everyone wants to know what is going on in the backfield.
MORE: Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 10
It's another preseason of uncertainty in the running back room. So, who has the edge to lead the backfield to start the season?
The Cowboys brought in veteran running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, who are still looking to prove they can be a number-one option out of the backfield.
Out of the duo, only Sanders has a 1,000-yard rushing season. In 2022, Sanders ran for over 1,000 yards and earned a Pro Bowl selection. However, since 2022, Sanders hasn't even hit the 500-yard mark.
MORE: Micah Parsons continues to be Dallas Cowboys biggest storyline
That's where rookie running back Jaydon Blue enters the conversation. With youth on his side, can Blue jump to the top of the depth chart during preseason?
No one has been handed the keys to the top position in the backfield just yet. But if we had to guess, experience will lead out of the gate when the team meets the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. It's Williams' job to lose at this exact moment.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours
Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Tough cuts happen at RB, WR
Micah Parsons next team odds: Will Dallas Cowboys make shocking trade?
Jerry Jones is clear villain of Micah Parsons contract debacle
Cowboys legend strongly backs Micah Parsons' stunning trade request