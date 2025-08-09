Cowboys' under-the-radar rookie sets clear goal for NFL debut, ready to inspire
As new head coach Brian Schottenheimer put it in his own words, he wants the
Dallas Cowboys to be a physical team that can run the football up the middle. Saturday night will be Phil Mafah's first real chance to prove he can be Schotty's battering ram.
When the Cowboys play the Los Angeles Rams at 7 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in their NFL preseason opener, most veterans will only be spectators while rookies and young veterans get a chance to make their mark.
A seventh-round NFL draft pick from Clemson selected No. 239 overall last April, Mafah has turned heads in Oxnard, California, with a unique running style that fits into the coach's desired style.
MORE: Cowboys rookies poised for Dak Prescott-like NFL preseason debut?
The 6-foot-1 and 240 pound Mafah has a low center of gravity and packs power into his runs up the gut. A "thumper," in NFL lexicon.
Thought to be a seventh-round afterthought, Mafah has drawn attention with a physical running style that separates him from the likes of Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn, and Jaydon Blue.
Mafah has already set a clear goal for his NFL debut.
MORE: Cowboys vs Rams, NFL preseason Week 1: Start time, live stream, TV channel
"I want to see a smart player. I just really want to see effort in myself and how I play the game," he told DallasCowboys.com. "I want people to see that I play the game in a way that's inspiring to others. Just being able to gain experience, first and foremost.
"Being able to show the team I can protect the quarterback and run the ball, do everything effectively. I want to be a three-down back."
Being the Cowboys' three-down back may be a tad unrealistic, but Cowboys coaches and fans are anxious to see if Mafah can become their short-yardage weapon.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 things to watch as Cowboys face the Rams in Week 1 of preseason
Brian Schottenheimer reveals 3 positions he's excited to watch in preseason opener
Brian Scottenheimer compares Joe Milton to NFL legend with NSFW description
Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones had lengthy private meeting after practice no-show