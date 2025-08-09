Cowboys Country

Cowboys' under-the-radar rookie sets clear goal for NFL debut, ready to inspire

Dallas Cowboys rookie Phil Mafah gets his chance in Saturday night's NFL preseason opener to display his physical running style.

Richie Whitt

Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah and running backs gather before a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah and running backs gather before a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
As new head coach Brian Schottenheimer put it in his own words, he wants the
Dallas Cowboys to be a physical team that can run the football up the middle. Saturday night will be Phil Mafah's first real chance to prove he can be Schotty's battering ram.

When the Cowboys play the Los Angeles Rams at 7 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in their NFL preseason opener, most veterans will only be spectators while rookies and young veterans get a chance to make their mark.

A seventh-round NFL draft pick from Clemson selected No. 239 overall last April, Mafah has turned heads in Oxnard, California, with a unique running style that fits into the coach's desired style.

The 6-foot-1 and 240 pound Mafah has a low center of gravity and packs power into his runs up the gut. A "thumper," in NFL lexicon.

Dallas Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis shakes hands with running back Phil Mafah at training camp
Dallas Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis shakes hands with running back Phil Mafah at training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thought to be a seventh-round afterthought, Mafah has drawn attention with a physical running style that separates him from the likes of Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn, and Jaydon Blue.

Mafah has already set a clear goal for his NFL debut.

"I want to see a smart player. I just really want to see effort in myself and how I play the game," he told DallasCowboys.com. "I want people to see that I play the game in a way that's inspiring to others. Just being able to gain experience, first and foremost.

"Being able to show the team I can protect the quarterback and run the ball, do everything effectively. I want to be a three-down back."

Being the Cowboys' three-down back may be a tad unrealistic, but Cowboys coaches and fans are anxious to see if Mafah can become their short-yardage weapon.

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

