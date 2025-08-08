Cowboys rookies poised for Dak Prescott-like NFL preseason debut?
Every 10 years or so, a Dallas Cowboys' rookie announces his arrival to the NFL with a dazzling debut. When you know, you know.
In 2005, DeMarcus Ware forced two fumbles, had an interception, and recorded a sack in Seattle in his first NFL game.
In 2016, it was a fifth-round draft choice named Dak Prescott who showed eye-popping poise and accuracy in completing 10 of 12 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the L.A. Coliseum.
MORE: 3 things to watch as Cowboys face the Rams in Week 1 of preseason
Micah Parsons' debut in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game was more subdued, with three tackles and a fumble recovery. Tyler Smith was called for two holding penalties in his 2022 preseason debut.
In other words, it's time for a landmark breakout performance.
Among the Cowboys' rookies poised to make a strong first impression Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium are defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, running back Jaydon Blue, defensive tackle Jay Toia, and running back Phil Mafah.
Ezeiruaku, the second-round pick from Boston College, stood out with his consistent pressure in Tuesday's joint practice against the Rams in Oxnard. With Parsons still not on the field because of a contract dispute, the Cowboys will be yearning to see any sort of pass rush.
MORE: Cowboys UDFA enters starting CB battle after making waves in camp
Blue has turned heads in training camp by flashing the speed he showed at Texas, but the fifth-rounder has also impressed with his receiving skills out of the backfield. The Cowboys' running back position is filled with quantity, but it needs some quality to step up and take the job.
Thought to be a 7th-round afterthought, Mafah has drawn attention with a physical running style that separates him from the likes of Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn, and Blue.
Toia, another 7th-rounder, has recently begun taking some first-team reps from underachieving 2023 top pick Mazi Smith.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Rams is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, with coverage available on local networks and the league's premium NFL+ app. Replays will be available at a later time on the NFL Network.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys ‘owe it to themselves’ to weigh Micah Parsons trade, NFL analyst says
Dak Prescott gives Cowboys fans hope with Micah Parsons optimism
Jaydon Blue, Jake Ferguson injury updates provide good news to Cowboys
Cowboys could be perfect landing spot for disgruntled Seahawks running back
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie