Cowboys Country

Cowboys given unfair failing grade in NFC free agency report card

The Dallas Cowboys didn't have a great offseason, but it wasn't a failure.

Randy Gurzi

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have been criticized for their moves this offseason but not everything they've done has been a mistake.

They kicked things off with a contract extension for Osa Odighizuwa, which proved to be a team-friendly deal once other defensive tackles started getting paid.

From there, they added a defender who had 10.5 sacks last year, Dante Fowler Jr., and a couple of running backs — Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.

Dallas also built depth on the offensive line with Robert Jones and took a swing on linebacker Kenneth Murray in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Nothing mind-blowing, but overall, the Cowboys did a decent job.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. celebrates an interception against the Indianapolis Colts.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. celebrates an interception against the Indianapolis Colts. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

That's not how Gilberto Manzano of SI sees it, however. Manzano handed out NFC Free Agency grades for the 16 teams in the conference, and three clubs received an F — with Dallas falling in this category.

"It’s become somewhat of a yearly tradition for the Jones family to have a quiet free agency. They did very little to address the defensive needs outside of retaining Odighizuwa, who has his limitations against the run. The Cowboys likely won’t receive much from Fowler and Murray." — Manzano, SI

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The one area where Manzano hits the nail on the head is in his criticism of the front office for dragging their feet with the Micah Parsons extension. That said, his take that they can't expect much from Fowler misses the mark.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Fowler played well as a rotational EDGE in Dallas for two seasons, then had 10.5 sacks in 2024. He doesn't have to be the leader in quarterback pressure, but he gives them more opposite Parsons than they had in 2024. That move, and the Odighizuwa signing, should be enough to keep them out of the failing category.

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

