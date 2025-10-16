Longtime Cowboys rival hypes Dak Prescott as NFL MVP front-runner
The Dallas Cowboys offense has been performing at an elite level, and Dak Prescott is playing at the highest level of his career. Prescott is healthy and firing on all cylinders, reminding the NFL world why he is just two seasons removed from finishing as runner-up for the MVP award.
This season, Prescott is again playing at an MVP-level, unfortunately, the team's record does not reflect that.
Dallas sits at 2-3-1, with the putrid defense failing to give the offense the support it needs. As a result, a few should-be wins slipped through the cracks.
Despite the record, Prescott's play speaks for itself, and longtime hated rival Donovan McNabb, who spent 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, is acknowledging the signal-caller's success. McNabb went as far as to say Prescott is his MVP front-runner so far this season.
"Dak, first of all, has no defense whatsoever. CeeDee Lamb has been hurt. They've been mix-matching different guys. It's just pretty much him," McNabb said during an appearance on Up & Adams.
"And they're running the football, yes, but their play-action game and intermediate passing game has been on fire. The reason they're in a position they are is because of Dak. Baker Mayfield has battled injury, but he at least has his number one receiver."
It is bold for a Philly legend to stand behind a Cowboys star, but McNabb is just telling things like it is.
Dak Prescott's MVP campaign
Prescott has been playing behind a makeshift offensive line that at one point was without four of its five starters. As McNabb pointed out, Prescott has also been playing without CeeDee Lamb since Week 3, where the star wideout played only seven snaps.
Despite the injuries, Prescott has shined.
Through six weeks, Prescott has completed a career-high 71.6 percent of his passes and ranks second in the league with 1,617 passing yards and second in passing touchdowns (13), while throwing only three interceptions. Prescott's 79.2 QBR also ranks second in the NFL.
With CeeDee Lamb set to return and the offensive line nearing full strenght, let's hope the win column starts to reflect Prescott's level of play.
