Cowboys' latest Week 7 injury report continues trending in right direction
The Dallas Cowboys know the task at hand with their Week 7 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
A win against the Commanders means the Cowboys have made the path a little more clear on their quest to reclaiming the NFC East crown.
No game is ever easy, but doing it with a laundry list of injuries is nearly impossible. On Wednesday, the Cowboys released their first injury report of Week 7, and it was relatively clean.
Many players at least participated in practice, and the hope was that would continue when the second injury report was released.
Fear not, Cowboys faithful. On Thursday, the Cowboys released the second injury report, and it appears things continue to trend in the right direction for many players on the report.
Nine players were limited in Thursday's practice, but that is still a positive that they even participated this close to game day.
On a brighter note, linebacker Jack Sanborn, who has been dealing with a concussion, was back to being a full participant at practice on Thursday.
Popped Up
One player who was not on the first injury report this week was safety Juanyeh Thomas. Thomas popped up on the report on Thursday, and it appears he is dealing with a migraine. Although Thomas was still a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Will He Or Won't He?
The player on everyone's mind going into this game has been wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb has been dealing with an ankle injury, and his missed the last three games.
If you're looking for positives, Lamb has been a participant in both practices this week. However, he has only been a limited participant.
Something tells me that if Lamb gives it a go at practice on Friday, he will be suiting up for the Cowboys on Sunday.
