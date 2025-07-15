Cowboy Roundup: Week 1 RB starter, Should Dallas trade Sam Williams?
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The countdown until the start of training camp continues with the team set to jet out west to Oxnard, California, this coming weekend ahead of the first day of camp on Monday, July 21.
Then, the next few weeks will give us preseason action, camp battles, and we will be able to watch the roster take shape.
In just a month and a half, we will get to see the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, so meaningful football will be here before we know it.
While we wait to see what is in store, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media. Indulge.
Week 1 running back starter
DallasCowboys.com previews which player could emerge as the team's starting running back for Week 1 of the season.
Should Cowboys trade Sam Williams?
Blogging the Boys takes a look at why the team should consider trading defensive end Sam Williams, who is returning from a torn ACL suffered early in training camp last season.
"As it stands now, it’s going to be difficult for the team to find enough playing time for all their edge rushers. Kneeland is entering year two, and he should see the field plenty as he’s one of the better run-stopping defensive ends. Fowler is the team’s fiercest sub-package pass-rushing option, so his role should be well-defined. Williams could slide in as DE#4 in a best-case scenario, but what happens if either the rookie Ezeiruaku or the free agent Turner starts turning heads? Even with keeping a safety-net depth surplus of players, the team could find itself a little saturated at the position group if one of these new guys is showing out."
Cowboys Quick Hits
