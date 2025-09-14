Cowboy Roundup: Week 2 referee assignments vs Giants, Last-minute roster shuffle
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've finally made it to gameday for Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, and if things go according to plan, we'll be waking up in less than 24 hours on Victory Monday.
Dallas has a great opportunity to earn its first win of the year when the it welcomes the division rival New York Giants to AT&T Stadium.
Kickoff between the NFC East squads is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
The Cowboys enter the game as solid 5.5-favorites over the visiting Giants, with the over/under set for 45.5 total points. Let's hope the oddsmakers are on the mark in this one.
While we count down the hours until kickoff, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Week 2 referee assignments vs Giants
The Giants at Cowboys game has been assigned referee Bill Vinovich's crew on Sunday afternoon, so Blogging the Boys takes a look at what fans should expect.
"The most senior official in football, Vinovich has been calling games for a long time. He started out as a side judge back in 2001 and was promoted to head referee three years later. However, he stepped away after the 2006 season due to a near-fatal heart condition that required emergency surgery at the time. Several years later, he got back into the swing of things, and gradually worked his way back into being a head referee again."
Last-minute roster shuffle
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the last-minute roster moves the Cowboys made on Saturday to set the roster for Sunday's showdown, including signing a wide receiver to the active roster and elevating two cornerbacks from the practice squad.
