Cowboy Roundup: Week 4 rookie report; Biggest September surprise
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys fans. One month of the 2024 NFL season is in the books as we turn our calendars to October. September was an up-and-down month for America's Team, and the team could be in for a brutal start as October rolls in.
The Cowboys kick off the month with a Week 5 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers, before taking on the Detroit Lions.
Finally, Dallas will enjoy a Week 7 bye week.
Unfortunately, as everyone should know by now, the next two weeks the team is expected to be without Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, so Cowboys Nation will learn a lot about the heart and toughness of the team.
While we prepare for the new NFL week to kick off, let's check out some of the headlines making waves. Indulge.
2024 Rookie Report following Week 4
The Cowboys are relying more heaviy on rookies than in previous years, with Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe starting on the offensive line, Marshawn Kneeland being thrust into a larger role, Marist Liufau being part of the linebacker rotation, and Caelen Carson being put into the starting lineup after an injury to All-Pro DaRon Bland.
Carson was inactive in Week 4 due to an injury of his own, but how did the rest of the Cowboys rookies perform?
Blogging The Boys issues the latest Rookie Report to give Cowboys Nation an idea of how the rooks performed through the season's first month.
Biggest September surprise
It's not a surprise that the Cowboys are 2-2 entering October. Dallas had a difficut schedule to start the season, with seven of the first 10 opponents being playoff teams from a season ago.
While the record isn't a shock, it's a surprise about the team got there.
InsideTheStar.com looks at why the Cowboys are one of the early NFL surprises this season.
Cowboys Quick Hits
