Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta reveals truth about missing games
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the start of the regular season, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 NFL opener in primetime on Thursday.
However, the game between the NFC East rivals is still not the biggest headline surrounding the franchise.
The Cowboys trading Micah Parsons is going to be the most talked-about move all season long. On Tuesday, Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, appeared on ESPN's First Take to discuss the blockbuster trade.
MORE: Micah Parsons' back issue diagnosed after clean Cowboys MRI before trade
During the interview, Mulugheta insisted that Parsons' back injury is legit, but it wasn't going to cost him any playing time, and the former Cowboys star would not miss time on the field over a contract dispute.
"Never. I mean, Micah loves the game too much. He was going to play the game no matter what. He had a back injury. I know a lot of people like to put the quotations around the back injury, but he had a back injury," Mulugheta said when asked about Parsons missing any playing time with the Cowboys.
MORE: Cowboys, Jerry Jones declined attempt from Micah Parsons agent to 'hammer' out deal
No matter if the back injury is true or not, the majority of Cowboys fans are never going to believe that was the actual case.
Hopefully, Mulugheta's interview is the closure everyone wants. But something tells me this won't be closed until the Green Bay Packers visit the Cowboys later this season.
