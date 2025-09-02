Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta reveals truth about missing games

Former Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, reveals the truth about whether the star pass rusher would have sat out regular-season games during the 2025 NFL season.

Tyler Reed

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference.
Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the start of the regular season, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 NFL opener in primetime on Thursday.

However, the game between the NFC East rivals is still not the biggest headline surrounding the franchise.

The Cowboys trading Micah Parsons is going to be the most talked-about move all season long. On Tuesday, Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, appeared on ESPN's First Take to discuss the blockbuster trade.

MORE: Micah Parsons' back issue diagnosed after clean Cowboys MRI before trade

During the interview, Mulugheta insisted that Parsons' back injury is legit, but it wasn't going to cost him any playing time, and the former Cowboys star would not miss time on the field over a contract dispute.

"Never. I mean, Micah loves the game too much. He was going to play the game no matter what. He had a back injury. I know a lot of people like to put the quotations around the back injury, but he had a back injury," Mulugheta said when asked about Parsons missing any playing time with the Cowboys.

MORE: Cowboys, Jerry Jones declined attempt from Micah Parsons agent to 'hammer' out deal

No matter if the back injury is true or not, the majority of Cowboys fans are never going to believe that was the actual case.

Hopefully, Mulugheta's interview is the closure everyone wants. But something tells me this won't be closed until the Green Bay Packers visit the Cowboys later this season.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 1 injury report: Full list of injuries for Monday

Cowboys' 2025 NFL strength of schedule presents brutal challenge for season

Philadelphia Eagles to 'steamroll' Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, NFL betting analyst says

Jerry Jones explains why Dallas Cowboys have never hired a real GM

Micah Parsons' back issue diagnosed after clean Cowboys MRI before trade

PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News