DeMarvion Overshown: Cowboys can't use injuries as excuse to not improve

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown knows the defense is dealing with significant injuries, but will not use that as an excuse not to improve.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown pressures Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown pressures Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Dallas Cowboys are ready for a bounceback week when they return to the field in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers after a week off.

Dallas has been dealing with significant injury issues on the defensive side of the ball, most notably All-Pros Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland, but one Cowboys defender is not using that as an excuse for the unit's poor performances.

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown spoke to the media after the team returned to practice on Wednesday and said the team cannot use injuries as an excuse not to improve.

"We just got to trust our training and trust the brothers that we play with out on the field," Overshown told DallasCowboys.com. "We've got a lot of players down and so do they, but we can't use that excuse [for not] playing good football. We've all been playing this game for a long time and we know our end goal, and that's to go 1-0 every week.

"That's the plan this week too."

DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas Cowboy
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers on a short gain against Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

San Francisco has beaten Dallas in each of the past three seasons, so coming away with a big win after an embarrassing effort the last time they saw the field would be a major victory for the Cowboys.

The 49ers will be shorthanded on offense, but it's up to the defense to stay disciplined and do their job to set the rest of the team up for success.

"We've got to get going," said the former rookie third-round pick. "Those first six weeks — September football, early October football — you're still trying to figure it out. We've seen some ups and we've seen some very lows. So we know this is a good opponent that we're looking forward to, and in a crazy atmosphere.

"They're going to [give] their all, and we've got to do the same thing."

Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.

