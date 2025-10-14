DeMarvion Overshown gets timeline for return to Cowboys' defense
The Dallas Cowboys are keeping all options open to improve the team's roster ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 4, but Jerry Jones also knows reinforcements are on the way.
While the team could use its newfound NFL draft capital to swing a trade for an impact player, some in-house options could help out in a few weeks.
One of those players is breakout star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who is preparing to return from a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in the right knee, which he suffered in Week 14 last season in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Overshown has been open about his desire to return in time for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 on Thursday, November 27, and it looks like he may get his holiday wish.
This week, the Cowboys revealed Overshown's 21-day practice window to return could be opened in the next week or two. That was echoed by Jerry Jones on Tuesday, with the Cowboys owner and general manager saying he expects the breakout star back after the team's bye week.
The Cowboys' bye week is in Week 10 this season. Ideally, Overshown will return in Week 11 or Week 12, so he has an opportunity for a warm-up game before suiting up in a high-profile clash against the Chiefs.
Before his injury last season, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. If he can return to his pre-injury form, Overshown will immediately provide a boost to the Cowboys' defense.
With how putrid the Cowboys' defense has been, any help is good help, but Overshown could prove to be a true difference maker.
Until Overshown returns, the Cowboys will just have to hope the defense can elevate its play to ensure Dak Prescott and the offense's incredible start to the year doesn't become a complete waste.
