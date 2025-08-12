DeMarvion Overshown injury update: Cowboys LB inches closer to return
DeMarvion Overshown was a breakout star for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. After missing his rookie season due to a torn ACL, Overshown emerged as one of the team's biggest playmakers once he was healthy.
In 13 games, Overshown had 90 tackles, five sacks, four pass defenses, and one interception (which he returned for a touchdown). Unfortunately, he suffered a serious injury in Week 14 when he tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL.
With the injury occurring in mid-December, there were concerns Overshown could miss the entire 2025 season. He's vowed that won't happen, and on Tuesday, he was seen getting in some light jogging before the team practiced.
With Overshown out, rookie Marist Liufau stepped up and became a playmaker for the Dallas defense. The third-round pick out of UCLA was a standout in their preseason debut as well, as he was flying all over the field against the Los Angeles Rams.
Once Overshown returns, the Cowboys would boast one of the most impressive linebacker corps in the NFL. Both Overshown and Liufau are young, explosive, and instinctive. The Cowboys also have veterans Kenneth Murray, who is stout against the run, and Jack Sanborn, who has experience with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
As good as that group is, Overshown is the one opposing offenses have to gameplan against.
