Cowboy Roundup: Don't forget your seatbelt, Turpin set for offensive breakout?
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's a special Sunday, because we don't have to rush and feel extra pressure to cram everything in before the new work begins. It's Memorial Day Weekend, so the weekend is still young.
It's also some extra time to look around and keep an eye on the current state of the Cowboys and other news around the NFL world.
MORE: 5 NFL stars you forgot played for the Cowboys during their career
Over the past few days, the Cowboys have been linked to more high-profile trades, but they have been debunked by those who have followed the team for years. Still, with Jerry Jones, you can never count anything out.
While we wait to see what is brewing today, let's take a look around the web to check out some of the headlines and stories making waves online and on social media. Indulge.
Don't forget your seatbelt
While Cowboys Nation discusses possibilities to improve the secondary, everyone seems to be overlooking Caelen "Seatbelt" Carson, the team's 2024 fifth-round pick. Carson generated plenty of hype through offseason workouts and training camp during his rookie season. He also showed flashes of brilliance during the regular season, but was slowed by injuries. The Cowboys Wire reminds everyone why the answer to the secondary could already be on the roster.
KaVontae Turpin poised for offensive breakout year?
Stud special teams star KaVontae Turpin could be set up for a breakout season on the offensive side of the ball with the team's revamped roster. Blogging the Boys takes a look at why the "table is set."
Cowboys Quick Hits
5 Cowboys legends who finished their career with another franchise... Dak Prescott 'super excited' to show what Lamb, Pickens bring to Cowboys... Cowboys star sends not-so-subtle tweet about Brian Schottenheimer... DeMarvion Overshown echoes Cowboys teammates with 'Coach Schotty' endorsement... Cowboys' Jaydon Blue aims to take one aspect of his game to 'next level'... Cowboys UDFA sends inspirational message after gaining hype at OTAs... Cowboys urged to sign ex-division rival, Super Bowl champ to bolster secondary... Cowboys 'favorite' emerging in MLB battle was under-the-radar signing.