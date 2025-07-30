Tyler Booker Madden 26 rating revealed, highlights freakish strength
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the second week of training camp in Oxnard, California, and Tyler Booker, the team's first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, will now be rolling with the ones.
Booker had been working with the second-team offense, but an injury to veteran guard Rob Jones, who had been mentoring the rookie, catapulted the former Alabama Crimson Tide star into the starting lineup.
The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder is expected to make an immediate impact on the field and will use his relentless blocking style to pave the way for Cowboys running backs and to keep Dak Prescott upright and his jersey clean.
MORE: Cowboys' new-look offense brings wrinkle fans have been pleading for
While we don't know how Booker will perform during his rookie season, we do know that strength won't be an issue, and that was noticed by the Madden NFL 26 player rating gurus.
EA Sports dropped its player ratings for some of the league's top rookies, and Booker was among those revealed.
Booker checks in at a modest 77 overall, which isn't exactly what you want from a starting offensive lineman in the video game, but there is room for growth.
MORE: Cowboys fans should get excited for Nathan Thomas after Will McClay praise
While Booker's pass blocking and run blocking ratings have not been revealed, his strenght has been noticed and is clearly his strongest attribute. EA Sports gave Booker an impressive 94 rating for strength, ranking him among the elite in that category.
Madden ratings don't mean anything for the actual game -- unless you are the New York Jets, apparently -- so take everything with a grain of salt. But what we do know is Booker is a powerhouse, and teaming him up with All-Pro Tyler Smith and Cooper Beebe creates a strong trio in the center of the line.
