Encouraging DaRon Bland injury update from Jerry Jones boosts Cowboys' defense hopes
A foot injury kept DaRon Bland out of action for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, and their defense missed him in the worst way.
Dallas was torched by Russell Wilson and the New York Giants receiving corps to the tune of 450 yards. While Bland alone wouldn't have stopped the bleeding, he might have prevented at least a couple of the big plays from New York. He would also help against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, who are on tap this weekend.
MORE: Week 3 NFL power rankings roundup: Cowboys aren’t seen as playoff contenders
The good news for Dallas is that there's a chance Bland could be on the field against the Bears. According to team owner Jerry Jones, Bland "has a real chance" to get back after missing just one game.
Of course, this goes against what Stephen Jones said on Monday. According to the team's executive vice president, Bland would be a long shot to play against Chicago. Instead, he sees the cornerback returning for Week 4 as more realistic.
MORE: Dak Prescott gets elite grade for Cowboys' cinematic Week 2 win
Even if Bland is unable to go, having him back against the Green Bay Packers would be a win for Dallas, who initially feared Bland would be out longer.
