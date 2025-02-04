Cowboy Roundup: Former Cowboy enjoying first Super Bowl, 'Perfect' sleeper WR
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Dallas made a minor hire on the coaching staff to start the week, but there are still a handful of positions that the team is looking to fill.
There has been no shortage of news this week outside of the Super Bowl, with Myles Garrett requesting a trade and Cooper Rush revealing the Los Angeles Rams will be looking to trade him.
Whether Jerry Jones and the Cowboys pursue a trade for either of them remains to be seen, but Cowboys fans know not to hold their breath.
While Super Book week chugs along, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news making waves.
Former Cowboy enjoying the Super Bowl
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot is enjoying his first Super Bowl experience and he gets to do so with the back-to-back defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Potential sleeper WR for Cowboys
While many draftniks have the Cowboys looking at a wide receiver like Luther Burden III in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, there is a more under-the-radar pass catcher who could be a good fit for the team. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at who could be a perfect Day 2 fit.
Cowboys Quick Hits
