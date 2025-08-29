Cowboys slammed for 'malpractice' with Micah Parsons-Packers trade
There are a lot of reasons for Dallas Cowboys fans to be upset as August draws to a close. The team traded away Micah Parsons, but it's the manner in which they did and the destination they chose that really stings.
Jerry Jones and company decided to trade Parsons within the conference to a team that has been a consistent roadblock for the Cowboys during their 30-year drought.
Not only have the Green Bay Packers been a thorn in Dallas' side in the past, but they have all of the talent to be a major problem for years to come. The Packers are a young team. In fact, they are the youngest team in the NFL with an average age of 25.23.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl 60 odds before & after Micah Parsons trade
And Micah Parsons is only 26 years old, so the core of Green Bay will be around for awhile. That's why CBS Sports' Logan Ryan put the Cowboys on black for the "malpractice" of trading a generational talent to a young contender.
It's tough to disagree there.
Not only has Parsons been the leader on the field for Dallas, he has been producing at a Hall of Fame level to start his career.
MORE: Analyst applauds Cowboys for prioritizing culture in Micah Parsons trade
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons. The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
Parsons and the Packers will be traveling to AT&T Stadium in Week 4 on Sunday, September 28, so not only will he have the opportunity to punish the Cowboys in a few weeks, but for many, many years to come. Way to go, Jerry.
