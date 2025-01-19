Former Cowboys player interviewing for Bears head coaching job
Since parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy, the Dallas Cowboys have been dominating headlines throughout the NFL thanks to the team's head coaching search.
Dallas has interviewed Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, and they plan to interview Leslie Frazier sometime next week.
They have also been linked to former Cowboys players Deion Sanders and Jason Witten, but it seems like Dallas isn't the only team interested in former Cowboys.
MORE: Longtime NFL coach campaigns for Dallas Cowboys to hire Deion Sanders
While the Chicago Bears have conducted an interview with Mike McCarthy, they are also bringing in a former Cowboys player. No, not Kellen Moore or Deion Sanders.
Chicago is bringing in NFL legend Eddie George, who had a brief stint in Dallas at the end of his career and currently serves as head coach at Tennessee State.
"Eddie George’s interview for the Chicago Bears head coach vacancy will take place at Halas Hall [Sunday] morning," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote on X.
"That will be their third in person interview in the first round and 17th overall. George has been on the Bears radar for a while, and the team got to know him further when he was a part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship during OTAs in 2023."
MORE: 4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
This past season, George led Tennessee State to a Big South-OVC title. He holds an overall head coaching record of 24-22.
During his time in the NFL, George was a two-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, and the 1996 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
In his lone season with Dallas, George recorded 432 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
