Cowboy Roundup: 3 underrated players in training camp, RB competition heats up
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The weekend is winding down, but we are in for plenty of excitement this afternoon in Oxnard. As the team's training camp ramps up, the Cowboys will be suiting up in full pads for the first time at River Ridge Fields.
Full pads means we will learn a lot about several position battles that can finally pick up the intensity.
Whether it's the running back room that still has no clear front-runner, offensive and defensive linemen who can crack their pads and show their physicality, or even more contact on the outside with wide receivers and cornerbacks fighting to get off the line, there's going to be plenty to take in.
Brian Schottenheimer has been wanting to see a physical and energetic training camp, so he's going to get his wish on Sunday, with players excited to finally get the contact started.
While we wait to see what Sunday afternoon brings, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media that we may have missed.
3 underrated players in Cowboys training camp
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at three underrated players at Cowboys training camp who the team is counting on to deliver.
Running back competition heats up
Blogging the Boys takes a look at the running back competition which is heating up in Oxnard, with strong first weeks by veteran Miles Sanders and the explosive Deuce Vaughn, who many believed entered camp on the roster bubble.
Cowboys Quick Hits
