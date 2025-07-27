Brian Schottenheimer teases more Cowboys contract extensions on the way
The Dallas Cowboys made news before taking the field for their first padded practice on Sunday when they signed tight end Jake Ferguson to a four-year extension.
Ferguson deserves the new payday, but it was somewhat surprising to see that they still haven't signed Micah Parsons.
While the Cowboys can still get a deal done with Parsons, head coach Brian Schottenheimer made it clear that he's not the only player they're looking to extend.
While speaking with the media ahead of practice, the first-year head coach said there were "a number of guys" they wanted to sign long-term.
Dallas could get to the negotiation table with Parsons or All-Pro guard Tyler Smith.
Both of them have proven to be among the best at their position, although their contracts are sure to set new records, whereas Ferguson's was a team-friendly deal when compared to other tight ends.
The same is true for DaRon Bland and Brandon Aubrey, who can also sign extensions.
Bland, like Ferguson, is coming off a season where injuries slowed him down.
Aubrey put together another great year in 2024 and could become the highest-paid kicker in the NFL when extended.
There's also an outside chance they could extend George Pickens, although he seems willing to play out his rookie deal with his new club and raise his price tag.
