Former Cowboys RB has personal reaction Bills superstar's mega-extension
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Dalvin Cook had an uneventful time with the team, but the entire time, he was still his little brother James Cook's biggest fan. Now, little bro got paid after agreeing to a mega-extension with the Buffalo Bills.
Cook signed a four-year, $48 million extension with $30 million guaranteed. It is the most guaranteed money for a running back in the past five years.
After James Cook signed his deal, Dalvin went on a retweet rampage and was sharing every report of the big news for his brother.
MORE: Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys franchise value skyrockets despite Super Bowl drought
Then, Dalvin chimed in with a few emojis to show his approval and support of the deal finally getting done after grueling negotiations and a highly-publicized training camp hold-in.
Dalvin also echoed what Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network had to say about the Bills finally reaching a deal with their superstar running back.
It's an extension that is well-deserved.
Cook surpassed 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons and was the NFL's co-leader in rushing touchdowns last season with 16. Throughout his three years in Buffalo, Cook has recorded 2,638 yards and 20 touchdowns, while adding 97 catches for 883 yards and seven scores as a receiver.
MORE: Jerry Jones' love of 'drama & conflict' should have foreshadowed Micah Parsons mayhem
Congratulations to Cook on getting the bag. Now, hopefully, it's only a matter of time until a certain Dallas Cowboys superstar ends his hold-in and gets the payday he deserves.
Jerry Jones, are you listening?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be cut before playing a snap with franchise
Jerry Jones on trading Micah Parsons vs paying Cowboys star risks
Emmitt Smith gives hot take on Jerry Jones' role in Cowboys' Super Bowl drought
Cowboys linked to former 1,000-yard RB in 2026 NFL free agency
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc