Former Cowboys RB has personal reaction Bills superstar's mega-extension

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Dalvin Cook has been campaiging for the Buffalo Bills to pay his brother, superstar running back James Cook, and that moment has finally come.

Josh Sanchez

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook warms up before the game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook warms up before the game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Dalvin Cook had an uneventful time with the team, but the entire time, he was still his little brother James Cook's biggest fan. Now, little bro got paid after agreeing to a mega-extension with the Buffalo Bills.

Cook signed a four-year, $48 million extension with $30 million guaranteed. It is the most guaranteed money for a running back in the past five years.

After James Cook signed his deal, Dalvin went on a retweet rampage and was sharing every report of the big news for his brother.

Then, Dalvin chimed in with a few emojis to show his approval and support of the deal finally getting done after grueling negotiations and a highly-publicized training camp hold-in.

Dalvin also echoed what Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network had to say about the Bills finally reaching a deal with their superstar running back.

It's an extension that is well-deserved.

Cook surpassed 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons and was the NFL's co-leader in rushing touchdowns last season with 16. Throughout his three years in Buffalo, Cook has recorded 2,638 yards and 20 touchdowns, while adding 97 catches for 883 yards and seven scores as a receiver.

Congratulations to Cook on getting the bag. Now, hopefully, it's only a matter of time until a certain Dallas Cowboys superstar ends his hold-in and gets the payday he deserves.

Jerry Jones, are you listening?

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons watches in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons watches in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

