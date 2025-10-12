Former Dallas Cowboys star shown love from ex-teammates before Panthers game
The Dallas Cowboys have a great opportunity to get over .500 on the season with their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
However, the Panthers will also be looking to prove that they are not the team from last season, as they took down the Miami Dolphins last week, and are looking to start a winning streak.
On the surface, a matchup between the Cowboys and Panthers may not feel like a rivalry. But former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle may have changed that with his comments earlier this week.
Dowdle warned the Cowboys that they may need to "buckle up" this week. Those are bulletin board material words, but in pregame, it was nothing but love between the former Cowboys running back and his former teammates.
The now Panthers running back spent four seasons in Dallas before joining Carolina this past offseason. Dowdle led the Cowboys in rushing yards last season with his first season of over 1,000 yards.
Dowdle felt like the grass was greener on the other side, and it may have been a departure that worked out well for both sides. The Cowboys are seeing great things from Javonte Williams at this moment.
Bad blood or not, one can assume the Cowboys will take Dowdle's comments from earlier this week very seriously when this game kicks off.
