Former Dallas Cowboys star will sit out during NFL Wild Card Round
Jerry Jones said earlier this year that the Dallas Cowboys were saving Ezekiel Elliott for a potential playoff run. Apparently, the Los Angeles Chargers are also saving him.
Zeke was released by Dallas prior to the season finale and the Chargers signed him to their practice squad. They play on Saturday against the Houston Texans but Elliott won't be elevated to the active roster.
Initially, it seemed as though he had a shot at playing with both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards battling injuries. They've been limited in practice but the Chargers decided to elevate running back Jaret Patterson instead of Elliott.
Elliott struggled in his return to Dallas, posting just 3.1 yards per attempt. That was a career low for Zeke, as was his 226 yards on the ground.
Jones was roasted for ignoring other options this offseason, including Derrick Henry, in favor of Elliott. He claimed Zeke still had the talent to be a starter in the NFL, which proved to be a detriment to the offense early in the season.
If Elliott is going to redeem himself in the playoffs, he will have to hope for a shot next week if the Chargers can advance.
