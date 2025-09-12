Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer praises CeeDee Lamb's work ethic following Week 1 drops
No one was more frustrated by CeeDee Lamb's drops last Thursday than Lamb. The Dallas Cowboys superstar receiver was overly critical of his play, and vowed to be better going forward.
According to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Lamb has been on a mission to make good on his promise.
During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Schottenheimer was asked about Lamb and his struggles in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb's epic response to drop issues should please Cowboys fans
The first-year head coach said Lamb was motivated by his performance while shrugging off the notion that his drops came from not being involved enough early in the game.
Coach Schotty added that no one has been outworking Lamb as he prepares to face the New York Giants in Week 2.
"No, I get the question but the ball goes to CeeDee a lot early in games always and this doesn't change anything, man. You guys know the story but the guys are off after the opening loss and most are still laying in bed and he's out here catching jugs. Then Sunday, most people don't know this, one of our coaches was in here at about 9:30 in the morning, and the guy's on the field running routes by himself," Schottenheimer said.
"If that tells you anything about CeeDee Lamb is that the guy is hungry. What I love about him is this is going to motivate him more than anything. Not that he needs motivation. He kinda told me that all that did was wake up a monster, so, the fans should be looking for the ball to get to CeeDee early in every game."
Lamb has had plenty of success against the Giants, catching 61 passes for 859 yards and four touchdowns in 10 career games. His last outing against them was a frustrating one for Lamb, however, as he had to leave with a shoulder injury after catching just two passes.
That means Lamb is not only looking to make up for his miscues in Week 1, but he also wants revenge on the Giants. This might not be a great week for the New York secondary.
