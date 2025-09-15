George Pickens gets surprise endorsement as vocal leader from Cowboys' $96M man
The Dallas Cowboys had to dig deep to force overtime against the New York Giants in Week 2 on Sunday afternoon. It took a 64-yard game-tying field goal as time expired, and another clutch kick in extra time to get the win.
A key part of Dallas' comeback was star wide receiver George Pickens, who has been followed by concerns about "maturity" throughout his career.
Since coming to Dallas, Pickens has been making a positive impression on coaches and fans, but in Sunday's performance he really came through big to help lift the team to victory.
Not only did Pickens contribute on the field, but he was a vocal leader as well. That is all, according to All-Pro guard Tyler Smith, who sang Pickens' praises after the game.
“I know people will only see the highlights, but if you heard what he was saying in the huddle, I think that really just speaks to who he was as a man," said Smith. "He was like, 'Y'all, just keep going. We got to keep going until we make it home. Keep going.'
"When the score wasan't going our way, when we wasn't moving the ball the way we were supposed to, he was pushing us to keep going every single play. And I appreciate that a man, as a brother."
Like Smith says, we don't get to see that side of Pickens from the outside. Viewers see the highlight reel plays and catches, and the sideline blowups. But if a player like Smith is vouching for Pickens as a vocal leader, that says a lot.
Pickens finished the game with five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown -- the Cowboys' final touchdown of the game.
Let's see if Pickens can continue to improve on the Week 2 performance and impression he made on his teammates when the team returns to the field next week against the Chicago Bears.
