New Dallas Cowboys CB Christian Matthew's jersey number revealed
The Dallas Cowboys' depth in the secondary is a major concern, with pre-existing and new injuries keeping several key players off the practice field in Oxnard for the start of training camp.
With All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs and third-round 2025 NFL draft pick Shavon Revel recovering from season-ending injuries a year ago, and Caelen Carson suffering a hyperextended knee that will keep him out of action for a few weeks, the need at defensive back was amplified.
That led to Dallas working out four defensive backs, including a trio of players who previously played under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
MORE: Shavon Revel injury update shows some optimism from Cowboys
Ultimately, the team took a flyer on Matthew while releasing wide receiver Kelvin Harmon in a corresponding move.
On Wednesday, Matthew made his Cowboys debut and revealed his new jersey number with the team. He will be rocking the No. 37
The 28-year-old Matthew, who was tied for fifth in the nation in pass breakups during his time at Valdosta State, was a seventh-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.
He spent part of the 2023 season on the Bears' practice squad before becoming a free agent.
MORE: Trevon Diggs sends cryptic tweet after latest spat with front office
Matthew then had brief stints with the Ravens during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
There's no telling how long his tenure with the cowboys will last, but for now, he provides a camp body at a serious position of need.
