George Pickens feels Cowboys offense is perfect fit for his skillset

New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens feels at home in the team's offense, with his skillset fitting in a way that he hasn't felt since college.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College.
George Pickens has wasted no time getting familiar with the Dallas Cowboys. Since joining the team following a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens has been working on building chemistry with fellow pass-catching star CeeDee Lamb and franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

It has paid off during minicamp, with Pickens reportedly being "unguardable" at times and connecting with Prescott on several touchdowns.

Pickens is in the zone, and he's ready to make the most of his second chance in the NFL after character and locker room issues lingered during his time in the Steel City.

When speaking to the media at minicamp, Pickens went as far as to say he feels comfortable in the Cowboys scheme because it fits his skillset and play style more than any offense he's been in since becoming a star for the Georgia Bulldogs.

"Just the guys and the team speed. The team speed applies to the scheme too," Pickens said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "If you got a lot of fast guys, you’re gonna definitely have a different scheme"

That is exciting for Cowboys Nation to hear.

With a healthy Dak Prescott under center and the Pickens-Lamb duo on the outside, the Cowboys offense has a real opportunity to become a problem for opposing defenses in 2025.

Let's hope Brian Schottenheimer can keep the energy high and team chemistry strong.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center at the Star.

