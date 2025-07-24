George Pickens snatches incredible one-handed TD at Cowboys practice
The Dallas Cowboys haven't even had a full week of practice to start training camp, and yet, the headlines are rolling in.
Sure, we could talk about the word salads that Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones came up with to start the week. But let's keep the focus on the players this time.
There's plenty to be excited about with this team if you're a Cowboys fan. The most anticipated player fans are looking to see on the field is George Pickens.
Pickens came to the Cowboys in a stunning trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the hope is that the Cowboys have solved any issues they may have had prior when it comes to talent in the receiver's room.
During warm-ups on Thursday, the new Cowboys receiver had to strut his stuff with an absolutely incredible one-handed grab that he made look easy.
For most, that may seem like an impossible grab, but for Pickens, it is a warm-up catch. Cowboys fans have to be excited about the little bit they have seen from Pickens on the field.
Pickens and the Steelers were at odds for quite some time. Now, the Cowboys' hope is that the talented receiver will find his new home to be much better. With a healthy Pickens, this Cowboys offense could be absolutely frightening.
