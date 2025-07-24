Cowboys Country

George Pickens snatches incredible one-handed TD at Cowboys practice

New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was showing off with an incredible one-handed grab during training camp practice on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens smiles on the field before the game against the New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens smiles on the field before the game against the New England Patriots / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys haven't even had a full week of practice to start training camp, and yet, the headlines are rolling in.

Sure, we could talk about the word salads that Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones came up with to start the week. But let's keep the focus on the players this time.

There's plenty to be excited about with this team if you're a Cowboys fan. The most anticipated player fans are looking to see on the field is George Pickens.

MORE: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens break out special handshake celebration

Pickens came to the Cowboys in a stunning trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the hope is that the Cowboys have solved any issues they may have had prior when it comes to talent in the receiver's room.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a Kansas City Chiefs play.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a Kansas City Chiefs play. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

During warm-ups on Thursday, the new Cowboys receiver had to strut his stuff with an absolutely incredible one-handed grab that he made look easy.

For most, that may seem like an impossible grab, but for Pickens, it is a warm-up catch. Cowboys fans have to be excited about the little bit they have seen from Pickens on the field.

MORE: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens 'awesome' relationship impressing Cowboys staff

Pickens and the Steelers were at odds for quite some time. Now, the Cowboys' hope is that the talented receiver will find his new home to be much better. With a healthy Pickens, this Cowboys offense could be absolutely frightening.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens looks on in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens looks on in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

