Hall of Famer says 'watch out for Cowboys' as Dallas prepares for Week 6

One Pro Football Hall of Famer believes the NFL needs to be on notice with the recent play of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys have another great opportunity to pick up a win this week when they kickoff against the Carolina Panthers.

This is a game where the Cowboys should win, which makes it one of those games that fans will probably be nervous about.

However, Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson isn't nervous about the potential of the Cowboys this season.

On Sunday, Woodson shared his thoughts on the recent play of the Cowboys on Fox Sports. The NFL legend believes the rest of the league should be worried about the team from Dallas.

"With (Ezeiruaku) on the defensive side of the ball, and Dak playing like he's playing, watch out for the Cowboys," Woodson said.

The Cowboys' defense has left a lot to be desired this season, but the unit has the pieces to fix its terrible start to the season.

On the offensive side, the Cowboys are playing better than anybody in the league. If that unit can keep up that pace, the defense doesn't need to become the best in the league; they just need to show they have a pulse.

This team has a chance to be really special this season. A win on Sunday would be massive toward their climb to the top of the NFC East.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott carries the ball against the New York Jets.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott carries the ball against the New York Jets. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

