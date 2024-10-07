Cowboy Roundup: Injury bug continues to bite; Jalen Tolbert did what?
Happy Victory Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It took us a while to get there, but Sunday night's game was worth the wait.
Dallas picked up a big win on the road and showed the toughness fans have been waiting to see.
While we reflect on the action, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds on social media.
Jalen Tolbert did what?
Jalen Tolbert apparently suffered an interesting injury before hauling in the game-winning touchdown on Sunday night.
Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton seen wearing wrap on knee
The injury bug continues to strike the Dallas Cowboys, with first-round pick Tyler Guyton reportedly banged up during the team's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cowboys Quick Hits
