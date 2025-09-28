Is Jaydon Blue playing for Dallas Cowboys vs Packers in Week 4?
In the hours leading up to Sunday Night Football, Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue gave fans some hope that he would be making his official NFL debut against the Green Bay Packers.
Blue took to social media to share a cryptic message that teased a potential appearance in the Week 4 primetime showdown, which would be his first appearance of the year.
Unfortunately, the excitement building before kickoff turned out to be a nothingburger, and fans were left disappointed as he landed on the inactives list for the fourth consecutive week.
Blue and fellow rookies Tyler Booker, Ajani Cornelius, and Jay Toia are among the inactives,
With CeeDee Lamb sidelined due to a high-ankle sprain, there was some hope that the Cowboys would utilize Blue's exclusive playmaking ability.
That will have to wait.
“Young players, it hits at different times. He’s extremely talented. You have to earn your chance to get out there. There has to be consistency,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said earlier in the season when asked about Blue being inactive.
During his final season with the Texas Longhorns, Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 42 catches for 368 yards and another six scores. We'll have to see what he can contribute when he finally sees the field as a pro.
