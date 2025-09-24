Jadeveon Clowney describes what he will bring to Cowboys' defense
The Dallas Cowboys will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. Most eyes will be on Micah Parsons as he makes his return to AT&T Stadium to face his former team, but the Cowboys have a new player they're excited about as well.
Jadeveon Clowney, who was signed following their Week 2 win over the New York Giants, is set to make his debut with Dallas. The former No. 1 overall pick out of South Carolina will bring some much-needed experience to the defensive line, but what type of player are the Cowboys getting?
According to Clowney, they're getting a player who possesses power, quickness, and instinctive play.
“I got a quickness, power. I don't know. I do everything. I'm aggressive, very strong and quick. I try to use all of that in the game, You know what I mean? Yeah, very, very instinctive fla. I'm very extinctive. Right. So that's probably the best thing I do.”
Clowney has never recorded more than 9.5 sacks in a season, yet he remains one of the more disruptive defensive ends in the game. He's able to muddy the pocket, and is excellent at setting the edge against the run.
He's not going to be the same player they traded away in Parsons, but if he plays to his potential, Clowney will help them get through this season.
