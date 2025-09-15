Jadeveon Clowney reveals expected Cowboys debut date after official signing
The Dallas Cowboys officially announced the signing of veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on Monday evening, following the news that he agreed to a deal on Sunday afternoon.
It's an intriguing addition to the Cowboys' defense, which has been a sore spot through the first two weeks of the season.
Clowney reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million. The contract has a max value of $6 million with incentives.
When speaking to the media, Clowney revealed when he expected to make his debut with the team, and it may be sooner than expected. According to Clowney, he expects to suit up for Dallas on Sunday, September 21, against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 3.
Last season, Clowney spent time with the Carolina Panthers. He has also had stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans.
Clowney recorded 5.5 sacks and 46 tackles in 14 games.
Let's see how many reps he gets and what he can do with them in his debut with the team. After the effort throughout the first two weeks, even the smallest of boosts would be welcome.
