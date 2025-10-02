Cowboy Roundup: Jaydon Blue debut loading, Will Justin Fields cause problems?
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We officially kick off Week 5 of the 2025-26 NFL season in primetime in a matter of hours with an NFC West showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.
In Frisco, meanwhile, the Cowboys will continue hitting the practice field to ramp up for Sunday afternoon's showdown with the New York Jets.
Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice
Dallas could benefit from some positive news at practice after Wednesday afternoon's session saw six starters sidelined due to injury.
The most discouraging part of the injury report is that four of the team's five starting offensive linemen are in danger of missing the game, which would put the team at a major disadvantage in the trenches.
While we wait to see what Thursday's practice brings, let's take a spin around the web to see what news and headlines are making waves online and across social media.
Jaydon Blue debut loading
With all of the injuries piling up for the Cowboys on offense -- CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, and Miles Sanders -- rookie running back Jaydon Blue is expected to make his highly anticipated NFL debut in Week.
"The expectation is that this will be the week that rookie running back Jaydon Blue makes his NFL debut after being on the inactive list for the first four weeks of the year," Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram writes.
Will Justin Fields cause problems?
The Dallas defense could have its hands full with Justin Fields on Sunday afternoon, with his athleticism creating a unique problem for Matt Eberflus and company. Will the defense be able to contain him? InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how Eberflus will have his hands full.
