Cowboys RB questionable to return after first half injury
The Dallas Cowboys stormed back to take a 16-13 lead before halftime against the Green Bay Packers during Sunday Night Football.
Wide receiver George Pickens is having his coming out party in his new home. This game is more than just a win for this franchise. It is bragging rights over Micah Parsons.
However, the Cowboys may not be 100% when they come out of the locker room for the second half. The backfield may have taken a massive blow.
MORE: Cowboys making depth chart changes during first half of Week 4 vs. Packers
Todd Archer of ESPN is reporting that running back Miles Sanders is questionable to return for the team in the second half with an ankle injury.
Sanders had two carries for eight yards in the first half, but the team counts on Sanders to be the second punch behind Javonte Williams in the backfield.
The Cowboys made a strong push to take the lead before halftime. But it is going to take an even stronger push to win this game.
MORE: Jerry Jones confidently makes incorrect claim about Jason Garrett's Cowboys tenure
In order to win this game, the Cowboys have to start running the ball better in the second half. Unfortunately, a lot of that may fall on Williams with Sanders' absence.
Maybe KaVontae Turpin will find some carries in the second half. Either way, running the rock will be vital.
