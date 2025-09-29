Cowboys Country

Cowboys RB questionable to return after first half injury

The Dallas Cowboys may not get the chance to have multiple talents in the backfield for the second half after one back is questionable to return.

The Dallas Cowboys stormed back to take a 16-13 lead before halftime against the Green Bay Packers during Sunday Night Football.

However, the Cowboys may not be 100% when they come out of the locker room for the second half. The backfield may have taken a massive blow.

Todd Archer of ESPN is reporting that running back Miles Sanders is questionable to return for the team in the second half with an ankle injury.

Sanders had two carries for eight yards in the first half, but the team counts on Sanders to be the second punch behind Javonte Williams in the backfield.

The Cowboys made a strong push to take the lead before halftime. But it is going to take an even stronger push to win this game.

In order to win this game, the Cowboys have to start running the ball better in the second half. Unfortunately, a lot of that may fall on Williams with Sanders' absence.

Maybe KaVontae Turpin will find some carries in the second half. Either way, running the rock will be vital.

