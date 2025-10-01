KaVontae Turpin injury gets official diagnosis, status for Cowboys-Jets in question
The injuries are continuing to pile up for the Dallas Cowboys, with six starters being held out of practice on Wednesday afternoon. Among the star players sidelined is CeeDee Lamb, and now the wide receiving corps has taken another hit.
Cowboys All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin was a surprise practice holdout during the open session, with the team announcing he was dealing with a foot injury.
Following practice, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported that Turpin is dealing with a foot sprain, though there was no timeline for his return to the field.
MORE: Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice
While there is no word on how long Turpin will be held out of action, his status for the showdown with the New York Jets in Week 5 is now up in the air.
Along with his duties in the return game, Turpin has contributed as a wide receiver and out of the backfield. As a do-it-all playmaker, Turpin missing the Jets game would leave several holes on the Cowboys' depth chart.
This season, Turpin has hauled in 11 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown, while carrying the ball six times for 23 yards.
MORE: Injuries leave door wide open for Cowboys rookie to finally make NFL debut
In the return game, Turpin has returned three punts for 30 yards and 16 kickoffs for 405 yards.
We will have to monitor Turpin's status as the week goes on, but hopefully he will be healthy enough to suit up on Sunday afternoon. Kickof between the Cowboys and Jets at MetLife Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
