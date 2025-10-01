Cowboys Country

KaVontae Turpin injury gets official diagnosis, status for Cowboys-Jets in question

Dallas Cowboys star KaVontae Turpin is dealing with a foot injury that has officially been diagnosed, and now his status for Week vs the Jets is in question.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin runs with the ball after making a catch during training camp at River Ridge Fields in Oxnard
Dallas Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin runs with the ball after making a catch during training camp at River Ridge Fields in Oxnard / JUAN CARLO/THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The injuries are continuing to pile up for the Dallas Cowboys, with six starters being held out of practice on Wednesday afternoon. Among the star players sidelined is CeeDee Lamb, and now the wide receiving corps has taken another hit.

Cowboys All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin was a surprise practice holdout during the open session, with the team announcing he was dealing with a foot injury.

Following practice, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported that Turpin is dealing with a foot sprain, though there was no timeline for his return to the field.

MORE: Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice

While there is no word on how long Turpin will be held out of action, his status for the showdown with the New York Jets in Week 5 is now up in the air.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin makes a catch during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin makes a catch during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Along with his duties in the return game, Turpin has contributed as a wide receiver and out of the backfield. As a do-it-all playmaker, Turpin missing the Jets game would leave several holes on the Cowboys' depth chart.

This season, Turpin has hauled in 11 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown, while carrying the ball six times for 23 yards.

MORE: Injuries leave door wide open for Cowboys rookie to finally make NFL debut

In the return game, Turpin has returned three punts for 30 yards and 16 kickoffs for 405 yards.

We will have to monitor Turpin's status as the week goes on, but hopefully he will be healthy enough to suit up on Sunday afternoon. Kickof between the Cowboys and Jets at MetLife Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin heads to the locker room during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin heads to the locker room during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys stock report: Players on the rise, players falling after Week 4

3 reasons Cowboys' Dak Prescott is among early NFL MVP frontrunners

Cowboys offensive weapon trio proving to be a fantasy football dream

Cowboys newcomer James Houston has been team's best defensive player

Cowboys predicted to sneak into NFL Playoffs despite slow start to season

PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News