Jerry Jones already crushing Dallas Cowboys fans spirits
Leave it to Jerry Jones to ruin a good time. The Dallas Cowboys held a press conference as future Hall-of-Fame guard Zack Martin announced his retirement and while it’s sad to see him go, it was a fun trip down memory lane as several of the best players in franchise history were on hand for the event.
Jones and Martin even shared some great moments before the owner/general manager decided to rain on everyone’s parade.
While fielding questions about the future of the team, Jones told reporters he wasn’t looking to free agency to fill voids.
That’s a tough pill to swallow for fans after they had their hopes raised on Tuesday. Dallas uncharacteristically wrapped up a contract extension early, signing Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year deal worth $80 million.
This was a harsh reminder those who hoped this meant their “selectively aggressive” approach would be better than 2024’s “all-in” slogan that the Jones family doesn’t use words the same way most of us do.
As an added bonus, Jones said the team would be willing to make trades — but threw in a caveat there as well by saying he would let others “come to them.”
Brace yourselves, Cowboys nation, it looks as though we’re going to be in for another long offseason.
