Cowboy Roundup: Jerry Jones' archaic approach hurting team, Day 2 WR prospects
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are just over one week away from the 2025 NFL Draft, so get ready for the wild trade rumors to start heating up. Because the Cowboys are a lightning rod for media attention, it's only a matter of time until someone pulls a rumor out of thin air.
Does everyone remember that completely baseless Dak Prescott to the Cleveland Browns idea that was floated around?
Now, it's only a matter of time until the Micah Parsons trade talk is resurrected as he continues to wait for a blockbuster contract extension that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
Until then, let's just buckle up and enjoy the ride. Let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the news and headlines creating buzz on social media.
Jerry Jones' archaic approach hurting franchise
NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared his thoughts on Jerry Jones' ability to adapt to modern times impacting the team in a negative way, including the Micah Parsons contract negotiations.
Day 2 WR prospects
If the Cowboys delay adding a WR2 in the upcoming draft, they could be playing with fire. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the history of Day 2 draftees working out at wide receiver.
