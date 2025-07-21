Jerry Jones compliments Micah Parsons amid Cowboys contract saga
The Dallas Cowboys and their ongoing contract dispute with star edge rusher Micah Parsons have been one of the biggest stories in the NFL this offseason, and for good reason.
With training camp set to begin this week, and an agreement still seemingly far off, questions as to whether or not Parsons will hold out, or if the Cowboys will be forced to franchise their star have been rampant. Jabs have also been taken back and forth by both parties throughout the offseasn.
This all came before the price for Parsons went up as well, following the new market-setting extension for Steelers edge rusher, T.J. Watt.
However, despite the seemingly tense situation, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was quick to praise Parsons and show appreciation for his decision to attend training camp this week, ending any questions surrounding a potential holdout.
“Leadership is really big," Jones said. I’m appreciative of Micah being here... “We’re here with everybody under contract.”
The Cowboys had expressed the importance of Parsons' presence earlier this offseason during OTAs and minicamp - the latter of which he attended and fully participated in. Of course, Parson's is still under contract for another season, technically obligating him to attend regardless.
Either way, it still appears that Parsons and the Cowboys have made little process in that regard. And now, it is only getting more expensive and more difficult.
After the Watt deal was made, Parsons is now expected to earn a contract somewhere in the neighborhood of $45 million, which would make him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, it seems Jones has yet to even have a direct conversation with Parsons' agent David Mulugheta, hinting that there is no end to this saga in sight.
"I've talked with people who have talked to him, let's put it like that," Jones said of Mulugheta. "I don't necessarily talk to these agents, and I don't necessarily talk to attorneys. I do stuff everywhere, and I don't necessarily talk to the people who are hired to do certain things. I talk to the principals, 90 percent of the time."
