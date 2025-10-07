Jerry Jones has deadline to appeal fine by NFL for one-finger gesture in Week 5
For the Dallas Cowboys fanbase, it's still time to party. The team picked up their second win of the season on Sunday over the New York Jets.
It was the kind of game where no one had to worry if the Cowboys would lose a must-win at MetLife Stadium.
Everyone around the team was on cloud nine, especially owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Apparently, Jones was enjoying the game a little too much.
The Cowboys' owner was caught sending a one-finger salute to a fan at the game, which could now be a hefty hit to his wallet.
According to Adam Schefter, the league is fining Jones $250,000 for his gesture on Sunday. However, the Cowboys owner doesn't have to accept the ruling just yet.
Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News is reporting that Jones has until Friday to appeal the ruling by the league; however, he has yet to decide if that is the course of action he wants to take.
We've all been where Jerry was on Sunday. You get a little too excited while your team is rolling, and maybe slinging a middle finger to someone is just something you feel in the moment. Thankfully, $250,000 isn't backbreaking for someone who owns the most profitable franchise in the NFL.
