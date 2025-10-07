Jerry Jones offers questionable explanation for middle finger slip up
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones couldn't have been happier with his team's performance on Sunday afternoon, securing a dominant win over the New York Jets.
Unfortunately, there was a bit of a slip-up when Jones was caught flipping the bird to a Jets fan after Dallas' final touchdown.
The incident could result in a fine from the NFL office, but Jones is doing his best to explain what went wrong.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
According to Jones, he was simply trying to give a thumbs up when the middle finger slipped.
“That was unfortunate. There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out front. It was right after we made our last touchdown. I put up the wrong show of hand. The intention was thumbs up," Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.
Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams was fined $250,000 for flashing his middle finger at a Buffalo Bills fan in 2009.
MORE: Cowboys’ hidden gem among highest PFF grades against Jets in Week 5
In 2023, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was fined $300,000 for throwing a drink in the direction of Jacksonville Jaguars fans during a loss.
We'll have to see if Jerry gets fined for his "thumbs up" gone wrong.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 winners & 2 losers from Dallas Cowboys blowout win vs Jets Week 5
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over Jets in Week 5
Cowboys’ unheralded duo just did what many team legends never could
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
Cowboys find diamond in the rough after James Houston's Week 5 performance
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie