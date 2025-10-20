Cowboys' Trevon Diggs hasn't been seen by Jerry Jones since mystery concussion
The Trevon Diggs mystery continues. On Friday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that the All-Pro cornerback would miss the team's Week 7 showdown with the Washington Commanders.
Diggs was held out of action after suffering a concussion after an "accident" at his home.
There have been no details revealed about Diggs' accident, but Jerry Jones does anticipate his return to the field next weekend. There was one interesting note about Jones' comments, however.
When speaking to the media following the Cowboys' dominant win, Jones said that he has not seen Diggs since the concussion symptoms were reported.
Of course, Diggs could just be getting the rest that he needs to get through concussion protocol as quickly as possible.
Jones also shared that Diggs will be receiving his game check, so that puts to rest any rumors or speculation that Diggs' absence had to do with anything other than the concussion.
Despite Diggs' absence, the Cowboys' defense was able to put together its strongest outing of the season. Matt Eberflus implemented more man coverage, which Diggs had been calling for, and the defense was more aggressive overall.
That resulted in sacks, turnovers, and the return of the Pick-Six King DaRon Bland, who recorded his first interception return for a touchdown since breaking the NFL record two seasons ago. Let's hope the team can keep its momentum rolling into Mile High for its Week 8 meeting with the Denver Broncos.
The Curious Case of Diggs
This season, Diggs is returning after his past two seasons were ended prematurely due to knee injuries. Now, the injury bug has struck him once again in an unusual way.
Through six games this season, Diggs has totaled 18 tackles, but has yet to record an interception or pass defended.
Earlier this season, Diggs was briefly benched. The Cowboys' coaching staff suggested the benching was injury-related, while Diggs believed it was a message for his poor play to start the year.
Diggs was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and led the NFL in interceptions with 11, but he was also known for giving up the big play because of his aggressive nature. Diggs has played in just 19 of 37 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
